NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/11

49ers
- 49ers waived WR Tyron Johnson. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived OT Casey Tucker. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys sign second-round TE Luke Schoonmaker. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets released OL Cedric Ogbuehi. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed OL Michael Jordan. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed LB Bumper Pool, DB Mark Milton and OT J.D. DiRenzo. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed third-round LB D.J. Johnson and fourth-round G Chandler Zavala.
Seahawks
Texans
- Texans waived QB E.J. Perry. (NFLTR)
