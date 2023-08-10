NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/10

Bears
- Bears waived TE Chase Allen from injured reserve witha settlement.
Broncos
- Broncos waived G Yasir Durant from injured reserve with a settlement.
Browns
- Browns signed DL Shelby Harris. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
Cardinals placed RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals signed RB Stevie Scott III.
Chargers
- Chargers OT Nicolas Melsop reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Colts
- Colts signed RB Jason Huntley and TE Ricky Seals-Jones. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie with injury designations.
- Colts waived WR Ethan Ferhea from injured reserve with a settlement.
Lions
Lions placed RB Justin Jackson on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Lions signed RB Benny Snell.
Lions waived G Logan Stenberg. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed QB Teddy Bridgewater. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR Makai Polk.
Saints
- Saints G Koda Martin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Seahawks
- Seahawks EDGE Joshua Onujiogu reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
