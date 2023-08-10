NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/10

Bears

  • Bears waived TE Chase Allen from injured reserve witha settlement.

Broncos

  • Broncos waived G Yasir Durant from injured reserve with a settlement.

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed RB Stevie Scott III.

Chargers

  • Chargers OT Nicolas Melsop reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Colts

  • Colts signed RB Jason Huntley and TE Ricky Seals-Jones. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie with injury designations. 
  • Colts waived WR Ethan Ferhea from injured reserve with a settlement.

Lions

Ravens

  • Ravens waived WR Makai Polk.

Saints

  • Saints G Koda Martin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks EDGE Joshua Onujiogu reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

