NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/25

49ers
- 49ers waived S Jarrod Wilson. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed DT Damion Square to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bengals released DT Doug Costin from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills signed CB Olaijah Griffin to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed P Nolan Cooney to a futures contract.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated DT Khalen Saunders from injured reserve.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DB D’Angelo Ross to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed QB Kurt Benkert, WR Chris Blair, CB Kabion Ento, QB Danny Etling, S Innis Gaines, LB La’Darius Hamilton, C Michal Menet, K JJ Molson, T/G Cole Van Lanen and LB Ray Wilborn to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed DT Daniel Ekuale to a futures contract.
Rams
- Rams released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Shyheim Carter, DB Rodney Clemons and LB Nate Hall to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!