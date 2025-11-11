NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/11

Bears

  • Designated DT T.J. Sanders to return from injured reserve.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Placed CB Josh Williams on reserve/suspended list.
  • Released DL Desmond Watson from practice squad.

Chargers

  • Released LS Peter Bowden from practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Falcons

  • Released OL Raiqwon O’Neal and LS Zach Triner from practice squad.
  • Signed DL Ben Stille to practice squad.

Giants

Jets

  • Released DB J.T. Woods from practice squad.
  • Signed CB Tre Brown to practice squad.

Lions

  • Released OL Jack Conley from practice squad.
  • Signed TE Anthony Firkser to practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Steelers

Vikings

