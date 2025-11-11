NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/11

Bears
- Designated DT T.J. Sanders to return from injured reserve.
Bills
- Placed DE Landon Jackson on injured reserve.
- Released DE Kingsley Jonathan and WR Kristian Wilkerson from practice squad.
- Signed WR Mecole Hardman to practice squad.
Broncos
- Placed LB Karene Reid on injured reserve.
- Released OL Marques Cox from practice squad.
- Signed OL Geron Christian from Cowboys’ practice squad.
- Waived WR Michael Bandy.
Browns
- Released DL Simeon Barrow from practice squad.
- Signed DE K.J. Henry and LB Ochaun Mathis to practice squad.
- Waived DB Tre Avery.
Buccaneers
- Placed CB Josh Williams on reserve/suspended list.
- Released DL Desmond Watson from practice squad.
Chargers
- Released LS Peter Bowden from practice squad.
Commanders
- Placed DB Trey Amos on injured reserve.
- Signed WR River Cracraft and DL DeMarcus Walker to practice squad.
- Signed WR Robbie Chosen and WR Jacoby Jones from practice squad.
Cowboys
- Activated LB DeMarvion Overshown from PUP list and DB Shavon Revel from non-football injury list.
- Placed S Juanyeh Thomas on non-football illness list.
Falcons
- Released OL Raiqwon O’Neal and LS Zach Triner from practice squad.
- Signed DL Ben Stille to practice squad.
Giants
- Signed TE Zach Davidson and K Ben Sauls to practice squad.
Jets
- Released DB J.T. Woods from practice squad.
- Signed CB Tre Brown to practice squad.
Lions
- Released OL Jack Conley from practice squad.
- Signed TE Anthony Firkser to practice squad.
Packers
- Placed OL Elgton Jenkins on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Kristian Welch from practice squad.
Panthers
- Signed QB Mike White to practice squad.
Patriots
- Released WR Brenden Rice from practice squad.
- Signed RB Jonathan Ward to practice squad.
Raiders
- Placed G Jackson Powers-Johnson on injured reserve.
- Signed K Greg Joseph to practice squad.
- Signed LB Jamin Davis from practice squad.
Rams
- Signed TE Nick Muse to practice squad.
Steelers
- Released DB Darrick Forrest from practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed DB Shemar Bartholomew to practice squad.
