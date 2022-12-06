NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/6

49ers
- 49ers signed QB Josh Johnson off of the Broncos’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed P Drue Chrisman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed TE Tanner Hudson to their practice squad.
- Bengals released DT Tyler Shelvin from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills waived WR Marquez Stevenson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived S Anthony Harris and OT Quinn Bailey. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad.
- Broncos released LB Zach McCloud from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived WR Jaelon Darden. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released OT Dylan Cook and DB Ryan Smith from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed DL Michael Dogbe and LB Blake Lynch to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived DT Taylor Stallworth. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys released OT George Moore from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles placed DE Robert Quinn on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed DE Janarius Robinson to their active roster.
- Eagles waived S Andre Chachere.
- Eagles released DT Anthony Rush, CB Javelin Guidry, and WR Kawaan Baker from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed OL Chris Glaser and WR Diontae Spencer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released RB Jonathan Ward and WR Tarik Black from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB T.J. Carrie to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed QB Davis Cheek to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders waived DT Kendal Vickers. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DT Kyle Peko to their active roster.
- Raiders signed LB Austin Calitro to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams claimed QB Baker Mayfield off of waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR DeSean Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived TE Dylan Soehner.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed S Josh Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released DT Jarrod Hewitt from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans waived FB Tory Carter and OLB Sam Okuayinonu.
- Titans released OL Eric Smith and OLB Wyatt Ray from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed K Caleb Shudak to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!