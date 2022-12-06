NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos waived S Anthony Harris and OT Quinn Bailey. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed WR Kaden Davis to their practice squad.
  • Broncos released LB Zach McCloud from their practice squad. 

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Cowboys

  • Cowboys released OT George Moore from their practice squad.

Eagles

Jets

Panthers

  • Panthers signed CB T.J. Carrie to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed QB Davis Cheek to their practice squad.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints waived TE Dylan Soehner.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks placed S Josh Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks released DT Jarrod Hewitt from their practice squad.

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply