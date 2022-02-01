NFL Transactions: Tuesday 2/1

Bengals
- Bengals WR Auden Tate‘s practice period expired. He will remain on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns signed P Joseph Charlton to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated DB Rudy Ford, DE Lerentee McCray and OT Will Richardson from the COVID-19 list.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Antoine Brooks, WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad.
- Rams placed DB Sharrod Neasman on the practice squad injured list.
- Rams released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
