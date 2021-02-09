NFL Transactions: Tuesday 2/9

Browns
- Browns waived G Malcolm Pridgeon. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DE Quinton Bell, WR Cyril Grayson, DB Javon Hagan, WR Travis Jonsen, G Nick Leverett, TE Codey McElroy, DB Herb Miller, G John Molchon, WR Josh Pearson, DE Benning Potoa’e and DT Kobe Smith. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DB Deandre Baker, TE Evan Baylis, LB Omari Cobb, DE Austin Edwards, WR Maurice Ffrench, WR Joe Fortson, DE Demone Harris, LB Emmanuel Smith, C Darryl Williams and G Bryan Witzmann to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed QB Alex Tanney on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed G Lester Cotton Sr to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed K Greg Joseph to a futures contract. (NFLTR)