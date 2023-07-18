NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Dolphins placed CB Ethan Bonner on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins placed LB Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.

