NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/18

49ers
- 49ers placed DB Darrell Luter on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed CB Ethan Bonner on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed LB Zeke Vandenburgh on injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants placed LB Jarrad Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed second-round S Brian Branch. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed RB Kendre Miller, WR A.T. Perry and WR Shaquan Davis on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed DB Anthony Johnson and G Nick Saldiveri on the active/PUP list.
