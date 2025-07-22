NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/22

49ers
- Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
Bears
- Activated WR Jahdae Walker and RB Ian Wheeler.
- Signed DB Tre Flowers, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon.
- Waived DB Alex Cook, DE Jereme Robinson.
Bengals
- Activated DT Dante Barnett from the international exempt list.
- Waived DB Dante Barnett.
- Placed RB Zack Moss on the active/non-football injury list.
Bills
- Activated DE Landon Jackson.
- Placed T Spencer Brown and C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger on the active/PUP list.
- Placed TE Dawson Knox on the active/non-football injury list.
- Signed TE Matt Sokol, WR David White.
- Waived WR Kelly Akharaiyi, P Jake Camarda.
Buccaneers
- Placed DT Desmond Watson on the non-football illness list.
- Placed T Silas Dzansi, WR Chris Godwin, G Iosua Opeta, QB Michael Pratt, and T Tristan Wirfs on the active/PUP list.
- Placed LB Anthony Walker on the active/non-football injury list.
Cardinals
- Signed second-round DB Will Johnson.
Chargers
- Signed RB Nyheim Miller-Hines.
- Waived T Savion Washington.
Commanders
- Signed DE Von Miller.
- Waived RB Michael Wiley.
Cowboys
- Placed DB Josh Butler, CB Trevon Diggs, LB DeMarvion Overshown, and DB Shavon Revel on the active/PUP or non-football injury lists.
- Signed DE James Houston.
- Waived LB Luiji Vilain.
Dolphins
- Placed G Liam Eichenberg and TE Darren Waller on the active/PUP list.
- Placed DB Ifeatu Melifonwu on the active/non-football injury list.
- Signed C Daniel Brunskill.
- Waived QB Brett Gabbert.
Eagles
- Signed DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DT Jacob Sykes.
- Waived DE K.J. Henry, RB Lew Nichols.
Giants
- Placed RB Eric Gray, T Andrew Thomas, and LB Victor Dimukeje on the active/PUP or non-football injury lists.
- Signed DB K’Von Wallace.
- Waived DB Anthony Johnson.
Jaguars
- Placed DT Maason Smith on the active/PUP list.
Jets
- Waived T Obinna Eze.
Packers
- Received an international exemption for K Mark McNamee.
- Signed K Mark McNamee, WR Will Sheppard.
Panthers
- Released LB Josey Jewell.
- Signed TE Tyler Mabry.
- Placed NT Bobby Brown on the active/non-football injury list.
Raiders
- Signed DB Jamal Adams, WR Phillip Dorsett, G Atonio Mafi, WR Seth Williams, DB J.T. Woods.
- Waived DB Mello Dotson, WR Zakhari Franklin, WR Key’Shawn Smith, LB Jailin Walker.
Rams
- Signed QB Dresser Winn.
Saints
- Placed DB Tyrann Mathieu on the retired list.
- Placed TE Taysom Hill and TE Foster Moreau on the active/PUP list.
- Waived TE Dallin Holker.
Titans
- Placed C Lloyd Cushenberry and CB L’Jarius Sneed on the active/PUP list.
- Placed EDGE Lorenzo Carter on the retired list.
- Signed second-round LB Femi Oladejo.
