NFL Transactions: Tuesday 7/22

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Activated DT Dante Barnett from the international exempt list.
  • Waived DB Dante Barnett.
  • Placed RB Zack Moss on the active/non-football injury list.

Bills

Buccaneers

  • Placed DT Desmond Watson on the non-football illness list.
  • Placed T Silas Dzansi, WR Chris Godwin, G Iosua Opeta, QB Michael Pratt, and T Tristan Wirfs on the active/PUP list.
  • Placed LB Anthony Walker on the active/non-football injury list.

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Signed RB Nyheim Miller-Hines.
  • Waived T Savion Washington.

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Waived T Obinna Eze.

Packers

  • Received an international exemption for K Mark McNamee.
  • Signed K Mark McNamee, WR Will Sheppard.

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

  • Signed QB Dresser Winn.

Saints

Titans

