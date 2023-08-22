NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears TE Jared Pinkney reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed LB Tae Crowder. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers waived OT Andrew Trainer with an injury designation.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed WR Juwan Green.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins activated TE Tanner Conner from the PUP list.
  • Dolphins DB Tino Ellis reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Jaguars

Packers

  • Packers waived OL Jake Hanson with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed CB Elijah Hamilton.

Patriots

  • Patriots claimed DT Marquan McCall off of waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots waived WR Tre Nixon with an injury designation.

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed TE Sal Cannella. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived CB Montrae Braswell.

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply