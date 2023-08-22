NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/22

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Anthony Miller. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived WR Dazz Newsome. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived LB Daelin Hayes from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears TE Jared Pinkney reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Bills
- Bills signed LB DaShaun White. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Josh Hammond. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed WR Jalen Virgil on injured reserve.
- Broncos waived K Elliott Fry from injured reserve with a settlement.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed S Richard LeCounte. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB Zach McCloud.
- Cardinals waived G Lachavious Simmons with an injury designation.
Chargers
- Chargers signed LB Tae Crowder. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived OT Andrew Trainer with an injury designation.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Juwan Green.
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated TE Tanner Conner from the PUP list.
- Dolphins DB Tino Ellis reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released DT Henry Mondeaux from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived OL Jake Hanson with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed CB Elijah Hamilton.
Patriots
- Patriots claimed DT Marquan McCall off of waivers from the Panthers. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived WR Tre Nixon with an injury designation.
Raiders
- Raiders placed LB Darien Butler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived WR Bryan Edwards.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed TE Sal Cannella. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived CB Montrae Braswell.
Steelers
- Steelers TE Hakeem Butler and WR Cody White reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed CB Cameron Dantzler. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived WR Alex Bachman with an injury designation.
Titans
- Titans signed K Michael Badgley. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived kickers Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!