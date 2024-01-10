NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/10

49ers
- Designated DB George Odum to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Signed DB Terrance Mitchell and DE Sam Okuayinonu to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Placed DB Tayler Hawkins and DB Jason Verrett on the practice squad injured list.
Bears
- Signed DB Douglas Coleman and LS Cameron Lyons to futures contracts.
Browns
- Designated DB Grant Delpit to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Signed DB Kalon Barnes to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed RB Jaret Patterson to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Signed QB Ian Book, WR Jacob Copeland, RB Hassan Hall, and LB Jordan Smith to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Signed LB Melvin Ingram to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Signed LB Malik Reed to their practice squad.
Giants
- Signed LB Tomon Fox to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Declined to activate OT Kule Tenuta from injured reserve.
Rams
- Activated DB Duke Shelley from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Signed DE Earnest Brown to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Designated WR Devin Duvernay to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Signed WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad.
- Released RB Jake Funk from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Placed DB Trenton Thompson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Signed P Brad Wing to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
