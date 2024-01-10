NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

49ers

Bears

  • Signed DB Douglas Coleman and LS Cameron Lyons to futures contracts.

Browns

Chargers

Chiefs

Dolphins

Giants

  • Signed LB Tomon Fox to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Declined to activate OT Kule Tenuta from injured reserve.

Rams

Ravens

Steelers

 

