NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/12

49ers
- 49ers designated RB Trenton Cannon to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.
- 49ers released QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.
- 49ers restored S Doug Middleton to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.
Bears
- Bears signed QB Ryan Willis to a futures contract.
Bengals
- Bengals signed LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed K Elliott Fry on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a futures contract.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated LB Lavonte David, RB Leonard Fournette and RB Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DT Zach Kerr to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DL Matt Dickerson from the practice squad.
- Cardinals activated TE Maxx Williams (injured reserve) from the COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
-
Chiefs placed practice squad TE Mark Vital on the COVID-19 list.
Colts
- Colts signed CB Alexander Myres to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated LT Tyron Smith, LB Francis Bernard, practice squad DT Josiah Bronson and LB Micah Parsons from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys WR T.J. Vasher (non-football injury list) had his practice period expire.
Falcons
- Falcons signed CB Corey Ballentine to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
-
Falcons activated DE Jonathan Bullard and OT Jason Spriggs from the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets signed WR Lawrence Cager to a futures contract.
Lions
- Lions signed TE Matt Sokol to a futures deal. (Twitter)
Packers
- Packers designated OLB Za’Darius Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed OL Lucas Patrick on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed OL Ben Braden to the practice squad.
- Packers designated LB Ty Summers to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated DB Stephon Gilmore and WR Shi Smith from the COVID-19 list.
Patriots
- Patriots activated OT Yodny Cajuste from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed S Eric Weddle, S Blake Countess and S Sharrod Neasman to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed S Jordan Fuller on injured reserve.
- Rams promoted DB Jake Gervase to the active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens activated TE Nick Boyle, FB Patrick Ricard (injured reserve) and practice squad DB Mazzi Wilkins from the COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated DB Gavin Heslop (injured reserve), DB Ryan Neal, DE Alton Robinson and DT Al Woods from the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
Texans
- Texans activated QB Jeff Driskel and DB Justin Reid from the COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings signed G Kyle Hinton to a futures contract.
Washington
- Washington activated DT David Bada from injured reserve and signed him to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
