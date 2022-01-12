NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/12

By
Logan Ulrich
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears signed QB Ryan Willis to a futures contract.

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DE Jonathan Kongbo to a futures contract.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DT Zach Kerr to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals released DL Matt Dickerson from the practice squad. 
  • Cardinals activated TE Maxx Williams (injured reserve) from the COVID-19 list.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs placed practice squad TE Mark Vital on the COVID-19 list.

Colts

Cowboys

Falcons

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers G Kevin Dotson had his practice period expire, remains on injured reserve.

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed G Kyle Hinton to a futures contract.

Washington

  • Washington activated DT David Bada from injured reserve and signed him to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

