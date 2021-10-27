NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Dolphins signed QB Jake Dolegala to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Giants signed DB J.R. Reed off of the Rams’ practice squad.

  • Lions signed G Tommy Kraemer to their active roster.
  • Lions signed T Darrin Paulo and CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Saints placed CB Ken Crawley and WR Lil’Humphrey Jordan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Saints designated CB Ken Crawley to return from injured reserve.  

  • Seahawks signed C Brad Lundblade to their practice squad. 
  • Seahawks released QB Danny Etling from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Steelers activated RB Anthony McFarland from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers placed DT Carlos Davis on injured reserve.
  • Steelers signed DT Chris Slayton to their practice squad.
  • Steelers released RB Jaylen Samuels from their practice squad

  • Washington placed LB Anthony Hines on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Washington waived DT David Bada from exempt international player list

