NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/27

49ers
- 49ers designated DL Kevin Givens to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears designated OT Larry Borom to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
-
Broncos signed OL Deion Calhoun and LB Barrington Wade to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed K Dustin Hopkins. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived K Tristan Vizcaino.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed QB Jake Dolegala to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DB J.R. Reed off of the Rams’ practice squad.
Jets
- Jets designated LB Jarrad Davis, P Braden Mann and DE Kyle Phillips to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed G Tommy Kraemer to their active roster.
- Lions signed T Darrin Paulo and CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers designate DB Juston Burris for return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed WR Devin Smith and DE Austin Larkin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Calvin Munson off the Dolphins’ practice squad.
- Patriots signed OL James Ferentz to their active roster.
- Patriots signed DB Brian Poole and CB De’Vante Bausby to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders released WR Willie Snead. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released S Jordan Richards from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints placed CB Ken Crawley and WR Lil’Humphrey Jordan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints designated CB Ken Crawley to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed C Brad Lundblade to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released QB Danny Etling from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated RB Anthony McFarland from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed DT Carlos Davis on injured reserve.
- Steelers signed DT Chris Slayton to their practice squad.
- Steelers released RB Jaylen Samuels from their practice squad
Texans
- Texans designated QB Tyrod Taylor to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated LB Jayon Brown, OLB Derick Roberson and C Aaron Brewer to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed RB Dontrell Hilliard to their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington placed LB Anthony Hines on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington waived DT David Bada from exempt international player list
