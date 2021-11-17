NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Browns

  • Browns released DB Bryan Mills from their practice squad.
  • Browns activated WR Lawrence Cager from the COVID-19 list.

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed CB Jamal Perry to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins released QB Jake Dolegala from their practice squad.
  • Dolphins signed LB Kobe Jones and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons released K Elliott Fry from their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Edmond Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks released DE Alex Tchangam from their practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans signed OL Carson Green to their practice squad.
  • Texans released LB Connor Strachan from their practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply