NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/17

49ers
- 49ers designate S Jaquiski Tartt and LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns released DB Bryan Mills from their practice squad.
- Browns activated WR Lawrence Cager from the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers designated LS Zach Triner to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed DL Christian Covington on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed DL Breiden Fehoko to their active roster.
- Chargers signed DL Caraun Reid to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Jamal Perry to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released QB Jake Dolegala from their practice squad.
- Dolphins signed LB Kobe Jones and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles designated RB Miles Sanders to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released K Elliott Fry from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants designated OT Andrew Thomas to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars designated C Brandon Linder and TE James O’Shaughnessy to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed DB Michael Jacquet to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets activated DE Kyle Phillips from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers designated G John Miller and DE Darryl Johnson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated DE Chase Winovich from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived WR Malcolm Perry from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders designated S Roderic Teamer to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Patrick Onwuasor to their active roster.
- Raiders placed S Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve.
- Raiders signed DL P.J. Johnson to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed NT Isaiah Mack to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DT Christian Ringo.
- Saints designated RB Tony Jones to return from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Edmond Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released DE Alex Tchangam from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed OL Carson Green to their practice squad.
- Texans released LB Connor Strachan from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed DL Kyle Peko to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans designated TE Tommy Hudson to return from injured reserve.
- Titans signed OL Bobby Hart and DL Amani Bledsoe to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings activated S Harrison Smith from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings designated CB Patrick Peterson to return from injured reserve.
Washington
- Washington designated CB Darryl Roberts to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!