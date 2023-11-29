NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/29

Nate Bouda
Broncos

Cardinals

Chiefs

Dolphins

  • Dolphins designated RB Christopher Brooks from injured reserve.

Falcons

  • Falcons signed LB Frank Ginda to their practice squad.

Jets

Lions

  • Lions designated QB Hendon Hooker to return from non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Lions released WR Dylan Drummond from their practice squad. 

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed QB Will Grier and WR Mathew Sexton to their practice squad.

Saints

Texans

Titans

