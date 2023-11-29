NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/29

Broncos
- Broncos designated WR Brandon Johnson from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated OL Elijah Wilkinson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated LB Nick Bolton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated RB Christopher Brooks from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Frank Ginda to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets designated QB Aaron Rodgers to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets designated DB Justin Hardee and G Wes Schweitzer to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions designated QB Hendon Hooker to return from non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released WR Dylan Drummond from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed WR Bo Melton and RB James Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed OL Chandler Zavala on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed G Gabe Jackson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed QB Will Grier and WR Mathew Sexton to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed K Austin Seibert to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DB Shemar Jean-Charles to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed CB Desmond King to their active roster.
- Texans activated LB Denzel Perryman from the exempt list.
- Texans signed K Matt Ammendola and LB Garret Wallow to their practice squad.
- Texans released RB Gerrid Doaks from their practice squad.
- Texans waived CB Shaquill Griffin.
- Texans placed OL Tytus Howard was placed on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans re-signed DT Jaleel Johnson. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
real