NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/21

Bills

Broncos

Chargers

Jaguars

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots designated P Jake Bailey to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR
  • Patriots designated OT Andrew Stueber to return from the non-football injury list. 

Raiders

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed DE Mike Tafua to their practice squad.

Titans

  • Titans signed QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Lions’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans signed OL Zach Johnson to their practice squad.
  • Titans placed OL Dillon Radunz on injured reserve.

