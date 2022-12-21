NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/21

Bills
- Bills signed DT Brandin Bryant to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills released DT Kendal Vickers from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos designated RB Chase Edmonds to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DL Christopher Hinton to their active roster.
- Charger placed DL Joe Gaziano on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed WR Jason Moore and DL Aaron Crawford to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed S Tyree Gillespie to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers claimed CB Justin Layne off waivers from the Bears. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots designated P Jake Bailey to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots designated OT Andrew Stueber to return from the non-football injury list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Harvey Langi to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released LB Austin Calitro from their practice squad
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived RB Tony Jones.
- Seahawks signed DT Daviyon Nixon. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DE Mike Tafua to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Lions’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OL Zach Johnson to their practice squad.
- Titans placed OL Dillon Radunz on injured reserve.
