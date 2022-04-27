NFL Transactions: Wednesday 4/27

Broncos
- Broncos re-signed RB Melvin Gordon. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed CB Blessuan Austin. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers exercised LB Devin White‘s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed QB Anthony Gordon. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders exercised DE Montez Sweat‘s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed LS Liam McCullough.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LT Cam Robinson to an extension. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions exercised TE T.J. Hockensen’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed NT Carl Davis. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans exercised DT Jeffery Simmons‘ fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
Vikings
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!