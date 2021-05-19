NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/19

Bears
- Bears signed OL Adam Redmond. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived OL Gage Cervenka.
Broncos
- Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton went unclaimed and reverted to the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed first-round CB Patrick Surtain II. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed fourth-round WR Jaelon Darden. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed fourth-round TE Kylen Granson and sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed OT Le’Raven Clark. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed DE Ryan Kerrigan. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons claimed OT William Sweet off waivers from the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed first-round OT Penei Sewell. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed fourth-round DE Janarius Robinson. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed LB Joe Walker. (NFLTR)
- Washington released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons.
