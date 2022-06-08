NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Bills waived OL Will Ulmer

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed fourth-round TE Jake Ferguson. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed LB Porter Gustin.
  • Dolphins released CB Jarvis Davis and DE Daeshon Hall. (NFLTR)

Lions

  • Lions placed CB Jermaine Waller on the retired list. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders signed fourth-round RB Zamir White. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders waived TE Travis Koontz. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams waived LB Travin Howard. (NFLTR)

