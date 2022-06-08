NFL Transactions: Wednesday 6/8

Bills
- Bills waived OL Will Ulmer.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed fourth-round TE Jake Ferguson. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Porter Gustin.
- Dolphins released CB Jarvis Davis and DE Daeshon Hall. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed CB Jermaine Waller on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
Rams
- Rams waived LB Travin Howard. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived WR DaeSean Hamilton with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed WR Chad Beebe.
