NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Chiefs

Dolphins

  • Waived WR Braylon Sanders from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Released DE Wyatt Ray from injured reserve with a settlement.

Eagles

Giants

  • Released OT Yodny Cajuste from injured reserve with a settlement.

Panthers

  • Signed TE Messiah Swinson off of the Packers’ practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Signed DT Quinton Bohanna and DT Kenneth Odumegwu to their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Signed RB Aaron Shampklin to their practice squad.
  • Placed RB Boston Scott on the practice squad injured list.

Texans

Titans

