NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/4

Chiefs
- Waived DB Tyree Gillespie from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Waived WR Braylon Sanders from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Released DE Wyatt Ray from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Signed OT Jack Driscoll and WR Kyle Philips to their practice squad.
- Released TE Kevin Foelsch and DB Caden Sterns from their practice squad.
Giants
- Released OT Yodny Cajuste from injured reserve with a settlement.
Panthers
- Signed TE Messiah Swinson off of the Packers’ practice squad.
Seahawks
- Signed DT Quinton Bohanna and DT Kenneth Odumegwu to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Signed RB Aaron Shampklin to their practice squad.
- Placed RB Boston Scott on the practice squad injured list.
Texans
- Waived TE Teagan Quitoriano from injured reserve with a settlement.
Titans
- Released G Lachavious Simmons from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Signed LB Luke Gifford to their practice squad.
