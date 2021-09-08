NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/8

49ers
- 49ers re-signed CB Dontae Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released LB Elijah Sullivan from their practice squad.
- 49ers signed LB Nate Gerry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released OL Corbin Kaufusi from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears released DT Auzoyah Alufohai and RB Artavis Pierce from their practice squad.
- Bears signed DT Margus Hunt and NT Damion Square to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears re-signed LB Josh Woods to their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills released DT Treyvon Hester from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed CB Saivion Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed K Jose Borregales to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers waived LS Cole Mazza from injured reserve with a settlement.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activate WR Noah Brown from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed CB Mac McCain off of the Broncos’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed CB Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived P Dom Maggio from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- Giants re-signed DB Nate Ebner. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed WR C.J. Board to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed OLB Aaron Patrick to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released K Kaare Vedvik.
Ravens
- Ravens signed RB Trenton Cannon. (NFLTR)
- Ravens release S Jordan Richards from their practice squad.
- Ravens placed RB Justice Hill on injured reserve.
- Ravens signed RB Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived RB Justice Hill with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to their practice squad.
Saints
- Texans traded CB Bradley Roby to the Saints. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Tanner Muse and TE DeShon Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed WR Danny Amendola. (NFLTR)
- Texans traded CB Bradley Roby to the Saints. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans released LB Hardy Nickerson from their practice squad.
- Texans signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans activate C Ben Jones and G Nate Davis from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed S Bradley McDougald, C Corey Levin and DB Chris Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed RT Brian O’Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived G Dru Samia from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Washington
- Washington signed T Evin Ksiezarczyk to their practice squad.
- Washington released C Jon Toth from their practice squad.
