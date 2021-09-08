NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers re-signed CB Dontae Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers released LB Elijah Sullivan from their practice squad.  
  • 49ers signed LB Nate Gerry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers released OL Corbin Kaufusi from their practice squad. 

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed K Jose Borregales to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Chargers

  • Chargers waived LS Cole Mazza from injured reserve with a settlement.

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Eagles signed CB Mac McCain off of the Broncos’ practice squad. (NFLTR

Falcons

  • Falcons placed CB Kendall Sheffield on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons waived P Dom Maggio from injured reserve with a settlement.

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed OLB Aaron Patrick to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars released K Kaare Vedvik.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LB Tanner Muse and TE DeShon Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed RT Brian O’Neill to a five-year, $92.5 million extension. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings waived G Dru Samia from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Washington

  • Washington signed T Evin Ksiezarczyk to their practice squad.
  • Washington released C Jon Toth from their practice squad. 

