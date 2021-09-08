Texans Place K Ka’imi Fairbairn On IR, Officially Sign WR Danny Amendola

The Houston Texans have placed kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn on injured reserve Wednesday and officially signed WR Danny Amendola.

The Texans also released LB Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad and signed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc to the unit.

You can expect the Texans to promote K Joey Slye to their active roster in the coming days.

Fairbairn, 27, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, rookie contract when the Texans placed a second-round restricted tender on him last year.

Fairbairn made a base salary of $3.095 million for the 2020 season before agreeing to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed with the Texans last year.

In 2020, Ka’imi Fairbairn appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and converted 27 of 31 field goal attempts (87.1 percent) to go along with 37 of 40 extra point tries (92.5 percent).