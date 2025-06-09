Nick Chubb Passed Physical With Texans

According to Dianna Russini, new Texans RB Nick Chubb passed his physical, clearing the way for him to sign his expected one-year deal with Houston.

News of this deal broke yesterday and there were no last-minute surprises to derail it. Given Chubb has had two career-threatening knee injuries, passing the physical was not a given even though it was expected.

He now joins a backfield that includes Joe Mixon, fourth-rounder Woody Marks, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale.

Chubb, 29, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract last April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million. He played out the rest of that deal and was testing the open market for the first time in his career in 2025.

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.