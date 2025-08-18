Packers Making Four Roster Moves

SI.com’s Bill Huber reports the Packers are signing S Jaylin Simpson to a contract.

Huber adds the Packers are signing DT Devonte O’Malley. In correspondence, Green Bay is releasing CB Garnett Hollis and waiving DT Keith Randolph with an injury designation.

Simpson, 25, was a four-star recruit and the 35th-ranked corner in the 2019 recruiting class out of Saint Simons Island, Georgia. He committed to Auburn and remained there for five seasons.

Simpson signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft and spent the year on the practice squad before the Jets signed him off the Colts’ practice squad in December. He was waived in August this year with an injury designation.

Simpson is yet to appear in an NFL game.