Panthers Announce Four PS Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed CB Keion Crossen and OL Darrian Dalcourt to the practice squad. 

To make room, they released OL Aiden Williams and S Israel Mukuamu

Carolina’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. LB Krys Barnes
  2. OLB Boogie Basham
  3. DE Jared Harrison-Hunte
  4. LB Maz Mwansa (International)
  5. TE Bryce Pierre
  6. WR Ja’seem Reed
  7. CB Mike Reid
  8. OT Mike Tarquin
  9. OL Brandon Walton
  10. QB Hendon Hooker 
  11. WR/PR Ainias Smith 
  12. CB Kalen King
  13. WR Dan Chisena
  14. Saahdiq Charles
  15. RB Anthony Tyus
  16. CB Keion Crossen
  17. OL Darrian Dalcourt

Crossen, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 but was later cut loose. 

Crossen eventually signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad last year. 

In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply