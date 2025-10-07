Panthers Announce Four PS Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed CB Keion Crossen and OL Darrian Dalcourt to the practice squad.

Panthers add two to practice squadhttps://t.co/GfFv0HcOaE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 7, 2025

To make room, they released OL Aiden Williams and S Israel Mukuamu.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

LB Krys Barnes OLB Boogie Basham DE Jared Harrison-Hunte LB Maz Mwansa (International) TE Bryce Pierre WR Ja’seem Reed CB Mike Reid OT Mike Tarquin OL Brandon Walton QB Hendon Hooker WR/PR Ainias Smith CB Kalen King WR Dan Chisena Saahdiq Charles RB Anthony Tyus CB Keion Crossen OL Darrian Dalcourt

Crossen, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2018 out of Western Carolina. He was traded to the Texans in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

From there, the Texans traded Crossen to the Giants in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the start of the 2021 season. He signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022 but was later cut loose.

Crossen eventually signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad last year.

In 2022, Crossen appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 32 total tackles and four pass deflections.