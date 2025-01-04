Panthers Announce Six Moves, Activate RB Miles Sanders From IR

The Panthers announced six transactions on Saturday, including activating RB Miles Sanders from injured reserve.

The team also signed DE DeShawn Williams from the practice squad and placed OLB Amaré Barno on injured reserve.

They also elevated Thomas Incoom and Kenny Dyson from the practice squad and placed D.J. Johnson on the non-football injury list.

Sanders, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He’s due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Sanders has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and rushed for 134 yards on 36 carries (3.7 YPC) with one touchdown to go along with 21 receptions on 26 targets for 98 yards receiving.