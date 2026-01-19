Panthers Sign CB Michael Reid To Futures Deal

By
Tony Camino
-

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed CB Michael Reid to a futures deal.

Here’s an updated list of players Carolina has signed to futures deals so far:

  1. G Ja’Tyre Carter
  2. G Saahdiq Charles
  3. WR Dan Chisena
  4. RB Montrell Johnson
  5. OLB Jamil Muhammad
  6. LB Maz Mwansa
  7. TE Bryce Pierre
  8. WR Ja’seem Reed
  9. S Demani Richardson
  10. WR Ainias Smith
  11. RB Anthony Tyus
  12. LB Jacoby Windmon
  13. LB Jared Bartlett
  14. CB Tyrek Funderburk
  15. G Joshua Gray
  16. CB Michael Reid

Reid, 23, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota following the 2025 draft. He was among the final roster cuts and spent most of the season on the practice squad before being released in January.

In his college career, Reid appeared in 51 games over five seasons with Monmouth and South Dakota State and recorded 171 total tackles, a sack and five interceptions.

