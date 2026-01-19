Panthers Sign CB Michael Reid To Futures Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed CB Michael Reid to a futures deal.

Here’s an updated list of players Carolina has signed to futures deals so far:

Reid, 23, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota following the 2025 draft. He was among the final roster cuts and spent most of the season on the practice squad before being released in January.

In his college career, Reid appeared in 51 games over five seasons with Monmouth and South Dakota State and recorded 171 total tackles, a sack and five interceptions.