Panthers Signing Two Players Off Opposing Practice Squads, Among Other Moves

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are signing OLB Cam Gill off the Lions practice squad and DT Jonathan Harris off the Dolphins practice squad.

Both players must spend the next three weeks on Carolina’s active roster and cannot be cut until then.

The Panthers have been horrendous on defense this year and have continually been cycling through players off the waiver wire to try and find help.

Carolina announced the moves and also cut OLB Marquis Haynes, waived LB Chandler Wooten and DT TJ Smith, cut OLB Shaq Lawson and DL Jayden Peevy from the practice squad, and signed C Andrew Raym to the practice squad.

Gill, 26, went undrafted out of Wagner back in 2020 before catching on with the Buccaneers. He made the team’s roster as a rookie and did so once again in 2021.

He wound up missing the entire 2022 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason. The Buccaneers later re-signed Gill to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Gill caught on with the Panthers in May but was cut heading into the 2024 season. He had a stint with the Lions.

In 2023, Gill appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 12 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.