Patriots Announce Four Week 1 Roster Moves

The New England Patriots made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 1 game against the Raiders.

The full list includes:

Cory Durden to their active roster Patriots signed DTto their active roster

Jeremiah Pharms Jr . Patriots released DT

Corey Ballentine and LB Mark Robinson to their active roster Patriots elevated DBand LBto their active roster

Ballentine, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived him and he was claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts. Ballentine briefly caught on with the Cardinals practice squad before finding a place on the Packers active roster at the start of 2022. Green Bay signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

Ballentine signed with the Colts for the 2024 season but was cut loose during training camp. He returned to the Packers briefly before joining the Patriots recently.

In 2024, Ballentine appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded six tackles and one forced fumble.