Patriots Elevating LB Darius Harris & RB D’Ernest Johnson

Mark Daniels of Mass Live reports the Patriots are elevating LB Darius Harris and RB D’Ernest Johnson for Week 11 against the Jets.

Johnson, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2023 season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024 and joined the Ravens for training camp before being released.

The Cardinals hosted Johnson for a workout back in September and later signed him to their practice squad. He was activated for one game, then made his way to the Patriots’ practice squad.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and Patriots and rushed twice for a yard.