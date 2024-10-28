Patriots Expected To Be Open To Other Trades Before Deadline

Dianna Russini reports that it is known around the league that the Patriots will continue to listen to trade offers for their players.

Mike Giardi adds the Patriots have told other teams they’re open for business and could finalize another trade or two by next week’s deadline.

New England just traded OLB Josh Uche to the Chiefs and other deals are possible before the deadline.

Some players who have come up in the rumor mill over the past few weeks include WR Kendrick Bourne, DT Davon Godchaux and WR K.J. Osborn. Starting CB Jonathan Jones could also be available.

Bourne just signed an extension this offseason but he was reportedly included in New England’s offer to San Francisco for WR Brandon Aiyuk in August.

Osborn and Jones are veterans on expiring contracts. Osborn hasn’t made much of an impact in the receiver group. Godchaux is a solid run-stuffer who could intrigue teams looking to bolster their interior defensive line.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and the rest of the league ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.