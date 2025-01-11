Patriots Negotiating Deal To Make Mike Vrabel Next Head Coach

Jordan Schultz of B/R is reporting that the Patriots and Mike Vrabel have been negotiating a contract to make him the next head coach of the team.

According to Schultz, the expectation is that the two sides will eventually reach an agreement, barring some unforeseen turn in negotiations.

Ian Rapoport reported earlier that Vrabel is considered to be the “overwhelming favorite” to become the Patriots’ next head coach.

All indications have been that Vrabel is the guy to beat for the job. The Patriots have run a limited search in terms of the number of candidates for the job, which includes just four total interviews up to this point.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We will have more on Vrabel and the Patriots as it becomes available.