Patriots Officially Place DL Henry Anderson On IR

The New England Patriots have officially placed DL Henry Anderson (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss.

This officially frees up a roster spot for LB Jamie Collins.

Reports had said that Anderson was going to be out for the season, so this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Anderson, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when he was traded to the Jets in 2018.

He re-signed with New York to a three-year, $25.2 million extension in March of 2019 and was entering the final year of his contract when the Jets released him earlier this offseason.

Anderson then landed with the Patriots on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles with no sacks.