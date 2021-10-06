Patriots Officially Sign LB Jamie Collins

Veteran LB Jamie Collins‘ agent, David Canter, announced that his client has officially re-signed with the New England Patriots on Wednesday.

THE RETURN Part III. Congratulations @GSEworldwide client Jamie Collins pic.twitter.com/II8n16VHMe — David Canter (@davidcanter) October 6, 2021

Yesterday, Field Yates reported that New England was working towards re-signing Collins, so this move was expected.

This marks Collins’ third stint with the Patriots.

Collins, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed last year.

Back in March, Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary. The Lions opted to release him a few weeks ago after no trade surfaced.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.