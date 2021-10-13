Patriots Sign DB Sean Davis To Their Practice Squad

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots signed DB Sean Davis to their practice squad on Wednesday.

New England hosted Davis for a workout yesterday, so they were clearly impressed enough to get a deal done.

Davis, 27, was drafted in the second round out of Maryland by the Steelers in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $4,086,976 before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

From there, Davis was released at the start of the 2020 season and eventually returned to the Steelers. The Colts signed Davis to a one-year back in April of last year before adding him to the practice squad. He landed with the Bengals’ practice squad last month and bounced on and off their taxi squad.

In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and recorded 12 tackles, no interceptions, and a pass defense.