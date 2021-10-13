Patriots Sign LB Jahlani Tavai To Active Roster

According to Field Yates, the Patriots are signing LB Jahlani Tavai from their practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday.

Tavai, 24, was taken in the second round out of Hawaii in 2019 by the Lions. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6.9 million contract when Detroit cut him loose.

He then caught on with the Patriots practice squad prior to the 2021 NFL season. He’s bounced on and off the active roster this season.

In 2020, Tavai appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 57 tackles, no sacks or interceptions, two forced fumbles, one recovery, and no pass defenses.