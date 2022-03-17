Patriots Signing RB Ty Montgomery To Two-Year, $4M Deal

According to Josina Anderson, the Patriots are signing RB Ty Montgomery to a two-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Montgomery, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. Green Bay traded him to the Ravens in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick back in 2018.

Montgomery finished the final year of his four-year, $2.949 million contract and before signing a one-year contract with the Jets. He joined the Saints on a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New Orleans last offseason on another one-year contract.

In 2021, he appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 15 rushing attempts for 44 yards (2.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 16 receptions for 95 yards (5.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.