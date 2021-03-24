Patriots Working To Re-Sign DT Lawrence Guy

Mike Reiss reports that the Patriots and free agent DL Lawrence Guy are working to finalize a four-year contract.

Lawrence Guy

Guy visited with the Dolphins last week, but it looks like a return to New England proved to be his best move in the end. 

Guy, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Packers back in 2011. He bounced around with a few teams including the Colts and Chargers after brief stints with the Packers before eventually catching on with the Ravens in 2014.

The Patriots signed Guy to a four-year, $13.4 million contract that included $4.9 million guaranteed back in 2017. 

In 2020, Guy appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 57 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

