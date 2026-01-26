Philip Rivers Withdraws From Bills HC Search

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Colts QB Philip Rivers is withdrawing from the Bills’ HC search.

Garafolo said Rivers enjoyed the process and head coaching at the NFL level may be in his future, but the timing is not right as of now for Rivers and his family.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Bills HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers OC Mike McDaniel (Withdrawn)

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers (Withdrawn)

Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb

Rivers, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020, and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Rivers retired after the 2020 season and had been coaching high school football before a surprise return with the Colts at the end of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Rivers appeared in three games and completed 58 of 92 pass attempts (63 percent) for 544 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 247 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 63,440 yards, 425 touchdowns, and 212 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected for eight Pro Bowls.