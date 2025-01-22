Raiders Finalizing Deal To Hire Buccaneers Assistant GM John Spytek

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are finalizing a deal to hire Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek as its next general manager.

It was just reported that Las Vegas is focused on hiring its next general manager ahead of finding its head coach.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Raiders’ vacancy:

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown

This comes after Ben Johnson opted to sign on with the Bears after Las Vegas was making a “big push” to hire him.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Raiders completed their in-person interview with Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown. Brown is considered to be a finalist for the Raiders’ job along with Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander.

Spytek also interviewed for the Titans’ GM job.

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns, and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2021 and promoted him to assistant GM in 2023.

He was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs back in 2022.