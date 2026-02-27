Raiders HC Klint Kubiak: We Really Want Maxx Crosby On Our Team

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether the Raiders will trade star edge rusher Maxx Crosby this offseason. When speaking to reporters, Las Vegas’ new HC Klint Kubiak made clear that he wants Crosby back on the team and has had positive conversations with him recently.

“It’s a guy that we really want on our team, simple as that,” Kubiak said, via ProFootballTalk. “We want Maxx to be a Raider and the few interactions I’ve had with him have been very positive. Really excited about working with Maxx this year.”

Yesterday, Mike Florio of PFT reported the Raiders are looking for two first-round picks and a player in a trade for Crosby.

This is directly on line with what was previously reported, as it was said the Raiders wanted a Micah Parsons-like return for their star pass rusher. Parsons was traded to Green Bay for two first-round picks and DT Kenny Clark.

At the scouting combine, Raiders GM John Spytek said he expects Crosby back in 2026, but it seems like that could change if any teams meet their asking price.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

