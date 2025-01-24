Raiders In Negotiations To Hire Pete Carroll As Head Coach

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders and former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll are in negotiations for him to be their next head coach.

Rapoport confirms that the Raiders have turned their attention to Carroll and are hoping to get an agreement in place.

Per Rapoport, the Raiders are “attempting to change the culture in Las Vegas” which is something Carroll has been credited with over the years.

Carroll also reportedly spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about Dallas’ HC job.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Raiders’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo

Ravens OC Todd Monken

Former Jets HC Robert Saleh

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.

We will have more on the Carroll and the Raiders head coaching search as it becomes available.