Raiders Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday including veteran WR Marqise Lee.

The full list of players includes:

Lee, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,174,016 contract before agreeing to a four-year, $38 million contract with $18 million guaranteed.

Unfortunately, Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018 and spent the season on injured reserve. Jacksonville placed him on the PUP list to start training camp before activating him in August.

However, Lee once again finished the year on injured reserve after a shoulder injury. The Jaguars released him and he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, only to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Patriots released Lee back in March and he signed with the 49ers before being released in May.

In 2019, Lee appeared in six games for the Jaguars and caught three passes for 18 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.