Raiders WR Davante Adams Prefers Jets But Remains Open To Other Teams

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Raiders WR Davante Adams prefers to be traded to the Jets.

Rapoport adds Adams is open to landing with other teams and hasn’t demanded to be traded to New York. Rapoport believes the Raiders will take the best deal out there for their star receiver regardless of landing spot.

Sources close to the situation named the following teams to Rapoport as options Adams has expressed interest in or teams who have inquired about a trade: The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Rapoport doesn’t expect the deal to gain steam until next week as the trade deadline remains weeks away: “Nothing currently has come close to happening and no trade is expected at least until next week at the earliest, sources say.”

After missing Week 4 with a hamstring injury, Rapoport doesn’t believe any offer will be made official until Adams is healthy enough to suit up for games: “And while teams have discussed potential deals, there likely won’t be any official offers until Adams’ hamstring is healthy enough for him to play. Adams missed the Raiders’ Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns, and he is not expected to play this Sunday against the Denver Broncos, sources say, but its likely he’ll continue to play for Las Vegas when healthy if the right deal takes weeks to materialize or never does.”

Adams initially informed the Raiders he preferred a trade and the team made it known he could be had for a package starting with a second-round pick.

While the Jets have been mentioned often because of Adams’ connection with QB Aaron Rodgers, the Saints are also near the top of his list because of his relationship with QB Derek Carr. SI.com’s Albert Breer added that the Bills and Steelers were among the teams who inquired about trading for Adams.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.