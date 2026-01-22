Rams Designate OT Rob Havenstein To Return From IR

The Los Angeles Rams officially designated OT Rob Havenstein to return from injured reserve on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Rob Havenstein

This opens Havenstein’s 21-day window to practice before being activated. 

Havenstein, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.

Havenstein agreed to a re-negotiated contract before the 2020 season and agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million extension in September 2022. 

In 2025, Havenstein appeared in seven games and started each time at right tackle. 

