Rams Make Two Roster Moves

By
Tony Camino
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed P Ryan Sanborn to the practice squad.

Rams Helmet

In correspondence, the Rams have released WR Sam Wiglusz from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Rams’ practice squad:

  1. DT David Olajiga (International)
  2. OL A.J. Arcuri
  3. TE Miller Forristall
  4. DB Tanner Ingle
  5. DB Shaun Jolly
  6. TE Nikola Kalinic
  7. OL Mike McAllister
  8. WR Drake Stoops
  9. OLB Keir Thomas
  10. DT Cory Durden
  11. WR Quintez Cephus
  12. DB Quindell Johnson
  13. DB Cam Lampkin
  14. T Geron Christian
  15. ILB Elias Neal
  16. LB Tony Fields
  17. P Ryan Sanborn

Sanborn signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Texas following the 2024 draft. He was waived in July and re-signed during training camp before being among the final roster cuts.

Sanborn has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply