Rams Make Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed P Ryan Sanborn to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Rams have released WR Sam Wiglusz from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Rams’ practice squad:

Sanborn signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Texas following the 2024 draft. He was waived in July and re-signed during training camp before being among the final roster cuts.

Sanborn has yet to appear in an NFL game.