Rams Make Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed P Ryan Sanborn to the practice squad.
In correspondence, the Rams have released WR Sam Wiglusz from the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Rams’ practice squad:
- DT David Olajiga (International)
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- TE Miller Forristall
- DB Tanner Ingle
- DB Shaun Jolly
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- OL Mike McAllister
- WR Drake Stoops
- OLB Keir Thomas
- DT Cory Durden
- WR Quintez Cephus
- DB Quindell Johnson
- DB Cam Lampkin
- T Geron Christian
- ILB Elias Neal
- LB Tony Fields
- P Ryan Sanborn
Sanborn signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Texas following the 2024 draft. He was waived in July and re-signed during training camp before being among the final roster cuts.
Sanborn has yet to appear in an NFL game.
