Rams Reportedly Spoke With Steelers, Bills & Chiefs About Potential Cooper Kupp Trade

Dianna Russini reports that the Steelers, Bills, and Chiefs were among the teams that had discussions with the Rams about a potential trade for veteran WR Cooper Kupp.

Russini notes that the teams have either called the Rams or that Los Angeles reached out to discuss trade scenarios. The Chiefs are likely out of the picture as they have since traded the Titans for WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Kupp has been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks and HC Sean McVay confirmed that there has been interest from teams.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2024, Kupp has appeared in three games for the Rams and caught 23 passes for 198 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

