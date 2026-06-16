Rashee Rice Set To Be Released From Jail Tuesday

Per Sam Zeff of KCUR, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is set to be released from jail on Tuesday after completing his 30-day sentence.

Rice had to serve 30 days in jail at some point due to his involvement in a multi-car crash in 2024, but a failed marijuana test recently violated his probation terms and triggered that sentence to be served this summer.

It wasn’t good timing since Rice had just had a cleanup procedure on his knee, but he apparently was able to secure rehab visits outside of jail the last few weeks of his sentence.

This offseason, Rice was involved in a domestic violence dispute where the case was ultimately closed because he was said to not have engaged in behavior that violates their personal conduct policy.

This came a year after he was suspended six games for his involvement in a multi-car crash in 2024, and when he had assault charges for allegedly punching a photographer that were dropped in the end.

Rice is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and there have been rumblings that the Chiefs could be wary of giving him a long-term extension because of his continued off-field issues.

Rice, 26, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2025, Rice appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 receptions on 78 targets for 571 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.