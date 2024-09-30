Ravens Designating CB Arthur Maulet To Return

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters they will designate CB Arthur Maulet to return from injured reserve this week, per Jeff Zrebiec.

This will open a three-week window for Maulet to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Baltimore put Maulet on injured reserve during final cutdowns after he had a knee scope in August.

Maulet came on for the Ravens last year as a slot corner and was a particularly good blitzer. He was looking to expand his role during camp this year until the temporary injury setback.

Maulet, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Saints waived Maulet at the start of the 2018 season and he was later claimed by the Colts. Maulet would return to the Saints’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets.

The Jets declined to tender Maulet, a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal. From there, he joined the Steelers for the 2021 season and re-signed to a two-year deal in 2022.

Pittsburgh released Maulet last May and he eventually signed on with the Ravens. He returned on a one-year deal this past offseason.

In 2023, Maulet appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 37 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and five pass defenses.