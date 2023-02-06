Ravens Interviewed Wisconsin OC Bobby Engram Twice

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have interviewed Wisconsin OC Bobby Engram twice for the same position on their staff.

Engram was a longtime WR and TE coach in Baltimore before leaving this past year to take the offensive coordinator job for the Badgers.

He’s one of five candidates who the Ravens have talked to a second time. The full list includes:

Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Finalist)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Finalist)

Broncos OC Justin Outten (Finalist)

Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Finalist)

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

Browns WRs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O'Shea (Interview)

Ravens QB coach James Urban (Interview)

Ravens TE coach George Godsey (Interview)

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Bills WRs Coach Chad Hall (Interview)

Akron HC Joe Moorhead (Interview)

Engram, 50, was a second-round pick by the Browns out of Penn State in 1996 and went on to have a 15-year NFL career, including a long stint with the Seahawks and a season with the Chiefs.

After he retired, Engram joined the 49ers as an offensive assistant in 2011. He spent two years as the WR coach for the Steelers before leaving for the same position with the Ravens.

Engram spent eight years in Baltimore, moving over to TE coach in 2019, before he left for the offensive coordinator job at Wisconsin in 2022.